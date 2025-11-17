Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fastest Known USV Transatlantic Crossing - BRoll and SOTs (includes launch).

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Joseph Bullinger, Larry Collette and Chelsie Holloway

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This video shows footage from the fastest known transatlantic crossing of a USV. As well as the launch of the USV out of Charleston, SC toward the end of the stringer.

    Scientists with Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) Reached a historic milestone Sept. 9 when they recovered a U.S Navy-sponsored Lightfish unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Troia, Portugal, following its solo transatlantic crossing. This fully
    autonomous vessel accomplished the journey in just over two months, nearly 12 days faster than the last known previous attempt of its kind.

    The USV journey marks a significant achievement for the Navy’s ongoing efforts to integrate unmanned systems into its broader operational framework. It underscores the potential of a hybrid fleet that includes
    both manned and unmanned platforms, extending operational reach while reducing risks to sailors.

    Soundbite lower third information in order of appearance:

    USN Lt. Alexander Varon,
    Officer in Charge for unmanned software development within Task Force 66

    Michael Grass,
    NIWC Atlantic Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) Lead Engineer

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987447
    VIRIN: 250909-O-GL475-5141
    Filename: DOD_111395971
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: US

    Unmanned Surface Vessel
    NIWC Atlantic

