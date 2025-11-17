Fastest Known USV Transatlantic Crossing - BRoll and SOTs (includes launch).

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video shows footage from the fastest known transatlantic crossing of a USV. As well as the launch of the USV out of Charleston, SC toward the end of the stringer.



Scientists with Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) Reached a historic milestone Sept. 9 when they recovered a U.S Navy-sponsored Lightfish unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Troia, Portugal, following its solo transatlantic crossing. This fully

autonomous vessel accomplished the journey in just over two months, nearly 12 days faster than the last known previous attempt of its kind.



The USV journey marks a significant achievement for the Navy’s ongoing efforts to integrate unmanned systems into its broader operational framework. It underscores the potential of a hybrid fleet that includes

both manned and unmanned platforms, extending operational reach while reducing risks to sailors.



Soundbite lower third information in order of appearance:



USN Lt. Alexander Varon,

Officer in Charge for unmanned software development within Task Force 66



Michael Grass,

NIWC Atlantic Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) Lead Engineer