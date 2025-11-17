This video shows footage from the fastest known transatlantic crossing of a USV. As well as the launch of the USV out of Charleston, SC toward the end of the stringer.
Scientists with Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) Reached a historic milestone Sept. 9 when they recovered a U.S Navy-sponsored Lightfish unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Troia, Portugal, following its solo transatlantic crossing. This fully
autonomous vessel accomplished the journey in just over two months, nearly 12 days faster than the last known previous attempt of its kind.
The USV journey marks a significant achievement for the Navy’s ongoing efforts to integrate unmanned systems into its broader operational framework. It underscores the potential of a hybrid fleet that includes
both manned and unmanned platforms, extending operational reach while reducing risks to sailors.
Soundbite lower third information in order of appearance:
USN Lt. Alexander Varon,
Officer in Charge for unmanned software development within Task Force 66
Michael Grass,
NIWC Atlantic Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) Lead Engineer
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987447
|VIRIN:
|250909-O-GL475-5141
|Filename:
|DOD_111395971
|Length:
|00:07:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fastest Known USV Transatlantic Crossing - BRoll and SOTs (includes launch)., by Joseph Bullinger, Larry Collette and Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Success at Sea: NIWC Atlantic USV Completes Fastest Transatlantic Crossing
