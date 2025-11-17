Eighteenth Air Force, headquartered at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is responsible for ensuring readiness and sustainment of approximately 19,000 active duty, Reserve and civilian Airmen. It consists of eight wings and two direct reporting units. With more than 400 aircraft, 18th AF supports AMC’s worldwide mission of providing rapid global mobility to America’s armed forces through airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation and the global air mobility support system.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 12:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987440
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-FT183-9406
|Filename:
|DOD_111395829
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Air Force Hype Video - 2025, by Capt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.