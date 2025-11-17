18th Air Force Hype Video - 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eighteenth Air Force, headquartered at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is responsible for ensuring readiness and sustainment of approximately 19,000 active duty, Reserve and civilian Airmen. It consists of eight wings and two direct reporting units. With more than 400 aircraft, 18th AF supports AMC’s worldwide mission of providing rapid global mobility to America’s armed forces through airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation and the global air mobility support system.