    18th Air Force Hype Video - 2025

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    18th Air Force

    Eighteenth Air Force, headquartered at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is responsible for ensuring readiness and sustainment of approximately 19,000 active duty, Reserve and civilian Airmen. It consists of eight wings and two direct reporting units. With more than 400 aircraft, 18th AF supports AMC’s worldwide mission of providing rapid global mobility to America’s armed forces through airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation and the global air mobility support system.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 12:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987440
    VIRIN: 251121-F-FT183-9406
    Filename: DOD_111395829
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    18th Air Force
    rapid global mobility
    promo video
    Air Mobility Command

