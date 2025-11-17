AFN Naples B-Roll - Naval Forces Europe/Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples Change of Command Ceremony

251119-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 19,2025) U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart B. Munsch is relieved by Adm. George M. Wikoff as commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) Naples, Nov. 19, during a change of command ceremony held at JFC Naples in Lago Patria, Italy. Munsch served as the second-longest tenured commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe since the command’s establishment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|11.19.2025
|11.21.2025 12:18
|B-Roll
|987439
|251120-N-LD903-1001
|251119
|DOD_111395813
|00:05:16
|NAPLES, IT
|0
|0
