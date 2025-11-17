AFN Naples B-Roll - Naval Forces Europe/Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987439" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

251119-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 19,2025) U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart B. Munsch is relieved by Adm. George M. Wikoff as commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) Naples, Nov. 19, during a change of command ceremony held at JFC Naples in Lago Patria, Italy. Munsch served as the second-longest tenured commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe since the command’s establishment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)