    AFN Naples InFocus Video - Naval Forces Europe/Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples Change of Command Ceremony

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    251119-N-JA925-2001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 19,2025) U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart B. Munsch is relieved by Adm. George M. Wikoff as commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) Naples, Nov. 19, during a change of command ceremony held at JFC Naples in Lago Patria, Italy. Munsch served as the second-longest tenured commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe since the command’s establishment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987430
    VIRIN: 251119-N-JA925-2001
    PIN: 251119
    Filename: DOD_111395756
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus Video - Naval Forces Europe/Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples Change of Command Ceremony, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JFC Naples
    AFN
    NAVEUR NAVAF

