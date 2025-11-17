251119-N-JA925-2001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 19,2025) U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart B. Munsch is relieved by Adm. George M. Wikoff as commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) Naples, Nov. 19, during a change of command ceremony held at JFC Naples in Lago Patria, Italy. Munsch served as the second-longest tenured commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe since the command’s establishment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987430
|VIRIN:
|251119-N-JA925-2001
|PIN:
|251119
|Filename:
|DOD_111395756
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples InFocus Video - Naval Forces Europe/Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples Change of Command Ceremony, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.