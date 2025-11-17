How We Fight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Black Jack brigade conducts NTC rotation 26-02 during October and November 2025. The rotation marks the first armored Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 combat training center rotation, where new concepts and emerging capabilities were tested in realistic, contested scenarios. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 11:44
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    First Team
    Drone
    sUAS
    Live the Legend
    Pegasus Charge
    Transforming in Contact 2.0

