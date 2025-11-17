Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AES strengthens NATO medical readiness during mock evaluation B-Roll

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide support to NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine Medical Evaluation Course students during a five-day course designed to develop certified medical evaluators at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025. The mock evaluation brought students from 11 nations onto the Ramstein flight line, where they observed how a fully configured aeromedical evacuation mission would be prepared, staffed and assessed during a real-world NATO operation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 11:36
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    86th AW
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    NATO
    interoperability

