86th AES strengthens NATO medical readiness during mock evaluation B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide support to NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine Medical Evaluation Course students during a five-day course designed to develop certified medical evaluators at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025. The mock evaluation brought students from 11 nations onto the Ramstein flight line, where they observed how a fully configured aeromedical evacuation mission would be prepared, staffed and assessed during a real-world NATO operation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)