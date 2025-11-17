U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide support to NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine Medical Evaluation Course students during a five-day course designed to develop certified medical evaluators at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025. The mock evaluation brought students from 11 nations onto the Ramstein flight line, where they observed how a fully configured aeromedical evacuation mission would be prepared, staffed and assessed during a real-world NATO operation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987415
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-VY348-8994
|Filename:
|DOD_111395577
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 86th AES strengthens NATO medical readiness during mock evaluation B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.