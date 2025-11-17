Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Omar Urbieta, Thanksgiving Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Omar Urbieta wishes family back home a Happy Thanksgiving and sends holiday greetings from Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 10:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 987392
    VIRIN: 251119-A-GW687-6779
    Filename: DOD_111395216
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Omar Urbieta, Thanksgiving Greeting, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    Thanksgiving
    101st Airborne Division
    GenericThanksgiving2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download