    AutumnFest 2025

    ITALY

    10.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 25, 2025) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosts AutumnFest, Oct. 25. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Anglin)

    Location: IT

    Fall
    NASSIG
    MWR
    AutumnFest 2025

