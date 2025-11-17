Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade and British soldiers compete in a week-long 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition to see who will move on to the next level throughout US Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz, Nov. 17-21, 2025. The event highlights the dedication and skill of both forces, pushing participants to demonstrate their physical, technical, and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    PHONK NIGHT by DJ Plasmastick is licensed under a Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    BOTB
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    30thMedBde

