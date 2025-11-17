U.S. Army Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade and British soldiers compete in a week-long 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition to see who will move on to the next level throughout US Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz, Nov. 17-21, 2025. The event highlights the dedication and skill of both forces, pushing participants to demonstrate their physical, technical, and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
PHONK NIGHT by DJ Plasmastick is licensed under a Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 09:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987390
|VIRIN:
|251121-A-RM492-6976
|Filename:
|DOD_111395211
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
