video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987390" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade and British soldiers compete in a week-long 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition to see who will move on to the next level throughout US Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz, Nov. 17-21, 2025. The event highlights the dedication and skill of both forces, pushing participants to demonstrate their physical, technical, and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)



PHONK NIGHT by DJ Plasmastick is licensed under a Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.