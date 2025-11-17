Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S and European militaries unite in Estonia for Cambrai Day celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LääNE-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA

    11.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a Cambrai Day celebration in conjunction with U.K. and French forces, near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Nov. 21, 2025. Cambrai Day, observed on November 20, commemorates the Battle of Cambrai, fought from November 20 to December 7, 1917. This battle is significant as it marked the first large-scale use of tanks in warfare, showcasing a new era in military tactics. The day is traditionally celebrated by the British Royal Tank Regiment and honors the contributions of soldiers involved in this pivotal battle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987386
    VIRIN: 251121-A-JW284-1001
    Filename: DOD_111395199
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: LääNE-VIRUMAA, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S and European militaries unite in Estonia for Cambrai Day celebration, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    6-9CAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download