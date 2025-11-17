U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a Cambrai Day celebration in conjunction with U.K. and French forces, near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Nov. 21, 2025. Cambrai Day, observed on November 20, commemorates the Battle of Cambrai, fought from November 20 to December 7, 1917. This battle is significant as it marked the first large-scale use of tanks in warfare, showcasing a new era in military tactics. The day is traditionally celebrated by the British Royal Tank Regiment and honors the contributions of soldiers involved in this pivotal battle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)
11.20.2025
11.21.2025 10:59
B-Roll
987386
251121-A-JW284-1001
DOD_111395199
00:05:52
LÄÄNE-VIRUMAA, EE
|1
|1
This work, U.S and European militaries unite in Estonia for Cambrai Day celebration, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
