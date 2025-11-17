F-35’s receive hot pit refueling at Ramstein AB for first time

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987385" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 52nd LRS conduct hot-refueling operations of three F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2025. The operation marked the first time the capability was performed at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)