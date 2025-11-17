NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 6, 2025) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosts the Freedom Circus at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 6. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 09:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987380
|VIRIN:
|251110-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111395167
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Circus, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.