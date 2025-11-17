Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition Day 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade and British soldiers compete in a 12-mile ruck march which served as the last event of the 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025. The competition culminated in a 12-mile ruck march which required participants to complete it in under three hours. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    No Copyright Phonk by VibeDepot is licensed under a Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987374
    VIRIN: 251121-A-RM492-8525
    Filename: DOD_111395102
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition Day 5, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download