30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition Day 5

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade and British soldiers compete in a 12-mile ruck march which served as the last event of the 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025. The competition culminated in a 12-mile ruck march which required participants to complete it in under three hours. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)



No Copyright Phonk by VibeDepot is licensed under a Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.