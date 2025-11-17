Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: U.S. Air Force Capt William Ulrich Talks About Exercise Heavy Rain 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    11.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe and Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Air Force Capt William Ulrich, assigned to the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, speaks on the importance of Exercise Heavy Rain 2025 (HR25), on November 19, 2025, at Grostenquin, France. HR25 is a training event designed to prepare U.S. Air Force, sister services, and allied forces communication specialists for operating in challenging and contested environments. The exercise was executed across multiple locations, including Ramstein Air Base and Landstuhl, Germany; Grostenquin, France; and Chievres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 08:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 987365
    VIRIN: 251119-N-MW880-2002
    Filename: DOD_111395015
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: U.S. Air Force Capt William Ulrich Talks About Exercise Heavy Rain 2025, by PO2 Jack Hoppe and PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN, AFNE, Heavy Rain 25, HR25, Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download