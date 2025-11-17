Interview: U.S. Air Force Capt William Ulrich Talks About Exercise Heavy Rain 2025

U.S. Air Force Capt William Ulrich, assigned to the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, speaks on the importance of Exercise Heavy Rain 2025 (HR25), on November 19, 2025, at Grostenquin, France. HR25 is a training event designed to prepare U.S. Air Force, sister services, and allied forces communication specialists for operating in challenging and contested environments. The exercise was executed across multiple locations, including Ramstein Air Base and Landstuhl, Germany; Grostenquin, France; and Chievres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)
