U.S. Airforce MSgt Roger Alvarez, 1st Combat Communications Squadron Flight Chief, speaks on Exercise Heavy Rain 25, or HR25, in Landstuhl, Germany, November 19, 2025. HR25 aims to simulate a very realistic and challenging environment where our communication systems are under attack.
(U.S. Air Force Video by Airmen 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 08:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|987364
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-KA816-2812
|Filename:
|DOD_111395013
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|DE
This work, Interview: MSgt Roger Alvarez speaks on Exercise HR25, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
