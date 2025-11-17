Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Captain Vernon Nicholson Speaks on Exercise Heavy Rain 25

    GERMANY

    11.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Air Force Captain Vernon Nicholson, Operations Flight Commander for the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, speaks on Exercise Heavy Rain 25, or HR25, in Landstuhl, Germany, November 19, 2025. HR25 aims to simulate a very realistic and challenging environment where our communication systems are under attack. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airmen 1st Class Olivia Marino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 07:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 987363
    VIRIN: 251119-F-KA816-4675
    Filename: DOD_111395012
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: DE

    This work, Interview: Captain Vernon Nicholson Speaks on Exercise Heavy Rain 25, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    AFNE
    1st Combat Communication Squadron
    HR25

