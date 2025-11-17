Interview: Captain Vernon Nicholson Speaks on Exercise Heavy Rain 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Captain Vernon Nicholson, Operations Flight Commander for the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, speaks on Exercise Heavy Rain 25, or HR25, in Landstuhl, Germany, November 19, 2025. HR25 aims to simulate a very realistic and challenging environment where our communication systems are under attack. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airmen 1st Class Olivia Marino)