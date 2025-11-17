U.S. Air Force Captain Vernon Nicholson, Operations Flight Commander for the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, speaks on Exercise Heavy Rain 25, or HR25, in Landstuhl, Germany, November 19, 2025. HR25 aims to simulate a very realistic and challenging environment where our communication systems are under attack. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airmen 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 07:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|987363
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-KA816-4675
|Filename:
|DOD_111395012
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: Captain Vernon Nicholson Speaks on Exercise Heavy Rain 25, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.