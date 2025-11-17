Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heavy Rain 2025 - Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Ben Jones Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GROSTENQUIN, MOSELLE, FRANCE

    11.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe and Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Ben Jones, 90th Signal Unit, D-Flight, Officer in Charge, speaks about Heavy Rain 2025 in Grostenquin, France.

    The 435th Communications Operations Group and 1st Combat Communications Squadron hosted exercise Heavy Rain 2025, a training event designed to prepare U.S. Air Force, sister services, and allied forces communication specialists for operating in challenging and contested environments on November 19, 2025, in Grostenquin, France. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 08:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 987359
    VIRIN: 251119-N-GP384-1002
    Filename: DOD_111395007
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GROSTENQUIN, MOSELLE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy Rain 2025 - Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Ben Jones Interview, by PO2 Jack Hoppe and PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Air Force (RAF)
    Heavy Rain 2025, France, Communications, AFN, AFNE, Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download