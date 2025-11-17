Heavy Rain 2025 - Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Ben Jones Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Ben Jones, 90th Signal Unit, D-Flight, Officer in Charge, speaks about Heavy Rain 2025 in Grostenquin, France.



The 435th Communications Operations Group and 1st Combat Communications Squadron hosted exercise Heavy Rain 2025, a training event designed to prepare U.S. Air Force, sister services, and allied forces communication specialists for operating in challenging and contested environments on November 19, 2025, in Grostenquin, France. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)