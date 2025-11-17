U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle Borsani, a financial management technician assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, shares what she is thankful for in 2025 at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The reflection highlights the importance of gratitude and resilience within the unit.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 07:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|987356
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-PT551-1460
|Filename:
|DOD_111395000
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSG Michelle Borsani Holiday Greeting, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.