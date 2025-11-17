Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSG Michelle Borsani Holiday Greeting

    GERMANY

    11.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle Borsani, a financial management technician assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, shares what she is thankful for in 2025 at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The reflection highlights the importance of gratitude and resilience within the unit.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 07:37
    Category: Greetings
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Michelle Borsani Holiday Greeting, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Thanksgiving
    GenericThanksgiving2025

