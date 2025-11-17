AFN Europe Report - November 21, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Air Force B-52 aircraft deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived at Morón Air Base, Spain, to conduct multilateral training operations alongside Finland, Lithuania, Sweden and other allies and partners as part of Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted exercise Viper Strike at 33rd Air Base in Powidz, Poland.



(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt)