    AFN Europe Report - November 21, 2025

    GERMANY

    11.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Air Force B-52 aircraft deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived at Morón Air Base, Spain, to conduct multilateral training operations alongside Finland, Lithuania, Sweden and other allies and partners as part of Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1.

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted exercise Viper Strike at 33rd Air Base in Powidz, Poland.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 07:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987351
    VIRIN: 251121-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_111394955
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report - November 21, 2025, by SSgt Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd Infantry Divisioin
    Bomber Task Force - Europe 26-1

