AFN Europe Report - November 21, 2025

In this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. Air Force B-52 aircraft deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived at Morón Air Base, Spain, to conduct multilateral training operations alongside Finland, Lithuania, Sweden and other allies and partners as part of Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1.
U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted exercise Viper Strike at 33rd Air Base in Powidz, Poland.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt)
