    Disaster Prevention Center Spotlight

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.04.2025

    Video by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Media Center - Japan

    Yokota Air Base members attended the Honjo Disaster Prevention Center in Tokyo, Japan, 5 September, 2025. The Honjo Disaster Center is an educational experience that offers different simulations to help prepare individuals for real-life natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Teresa Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 01:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987335
    VIRIN: 250905-F-WV613-3263
    Filename: DOD_111394599
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    #Earthquake
    Education
    Emergency response
    #EmergencyTraining

