CARAT SAMASAMA 2025 Reception

U.S. Navy and allied partner Exercise Sama-Sama participants attend a Philippine Navy hosted Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 reception at Puerto Princesa, Philippines, October 9, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)
10.09.2025
11.21.2025
Newscasts
