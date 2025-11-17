Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT SAMASAMA 2025 Reception

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy and allied partner Exercise Sama-Sama participants attend a Philippine Navy hosted Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 reception at Puerto Princesa, Philippines, October 9, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 01:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987334
    VIRIN: 251010-F-BT860-5189
    Filename: DOD_111394570
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT SAMASAMA 2025 Reception, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Multinational exercise
    CARAT 2025
    partnership
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    DESON 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download