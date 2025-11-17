Team Hickam supports Total Force mass airlift operations during JPMRC 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Total Force Airmen from Active Duty, Hawaii Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve supported mass airlift operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-01 from Nov. 4–15, 2025. This large-scale joint and multinational exercise, designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicated real-world conditions. Participants worked together to support two Joint Forcible Entry operations, Integrated Combat Turns, Survival Escape Resistance and Evasion (SERE) training, and additional mobility requirements throughout the exercise.

The exercise involved Team Hickam Airmen from 15th Wing and 154th Wing, and also 446th Airlift Wing (JB Lewis McChord, WA) , who operated C-17 Globemaster IIIs to transport U.S. Army equipment and passengers from the 11th Airborne Division, entailing the simulated seizure of airfields in Hawaii and Alaska.

Critical support was provided by Airmen from the following units:

• 436th Airlift Wing (Dover AFB, DE)

• 452nd Air Mobility Wing (March ARB, CA)

• 3rd Wing (JB Elmendorf Richardson, AK)

• 21st Air Task Force (Dyess AFB, TX)

• 721st Contingency Response Squadron (Travis AFB, CA)

• 735th Air Mobility Squadron (JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI)



Exercise JPMRC 26-01 successfully trained units and leaders, showcasing the critical role of Total Force integration in projecting power and maintaining readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier, Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker, Senior Airman Mark Sulaica and Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)