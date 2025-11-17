EOD Pacific Hosts Golf Scramble on Okinawa

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Dane Schielke, a explosive ordnance disposal officer assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp S. D. Butler, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler McConnell, non-commissioned officer in charge of EOD logistics assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, speak about the EOD Pacific Golf Scramble held on Taiyo Golf Course, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The golf scramble allowed EOD service members from across various units stationed on Okinawa to network and continue to grow their brotherhood (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|11.14.2025
|11.20.2025 19:55
|Package
|987292
|251121-M-GT239-1001
|DOD_111394016
|00:01:00
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
