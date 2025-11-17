EOD Pacific Hosts Golf Scramble on Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987292" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Dane Schielke, a explosive ordnance disposal officer assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp S. D. Butler, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler McConnell, non-commissioned officer in charge of EOD logistics assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, speak about the EOD Pacific Golf Scramble held on Taiyo Golf Course, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The golf scramble allowed EOD service members from across various units stationed on Okinawa to network and continue to grow their brotherhood (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)