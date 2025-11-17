Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Pacific Hosts Golf Scramble on Okinawa

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Dane Schielke, a explosive ordnance disposal officer assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp S. D. Butler, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler McConnell, non-commissioned officer in charge of EOD logistics assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, speak about the EOD Pacific Golf Scramble held on Taiyo Golf Course, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The golf scramble allowed EOD service members from across various units stationed on Okinawa to network and continue to grow their brotherhood (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

