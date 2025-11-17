Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Embassy and Department of War donate nearly $1 million of equipment to Servicio Nacional de Frontera (A-Roll)

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    11.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Col. Lance Awbrey, left, the Military Group - Panama Chief speaks about a donation ceremony at Servicio Nacional de Frontera Headquarters, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025. The U.S. Embassy Panama Military Group assisted the donation through Department of War funding of over 1 million dollars of equipment to strengthen borders against drug trafficking and terrorism at the Panama's Servicio Nacional de Frontera 17th Anniversary celebration.(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 18:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 987284
    VIRIN: 251120-A-GF241-4346
    Filename: DOD_111393811
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    SENAFRONT
    U.S. Embassy Panama
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

