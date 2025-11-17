Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Jumps into JPMRC

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT)(Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct an Airborne jump above Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2025. The IBCT launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, demonstrating its capability to deploy rapidly anywhere in the Pacific. The training was part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01, which integrated U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint capabilities to train tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (Video by U.S. Army Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 20:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987281
    VIRIN: 251105-A-YX608-1205
    Filename: DOD_111393684
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    11th Airborne Division
    airborn operations
    JPMRC
    25th ID

