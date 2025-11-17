11th Airborne Jumps into JPMRC

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT)(Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct an Airborne jump above Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2025. The IBCT launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, demonstrating its capability to deploy rapidly anywhere in the Pacific. The training was part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01, which integrated U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint capabilities to train tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (Video by U.S. Army Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 20:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987281
|VIRIN:
|251105-A-YX608-1205
|Filename:
|DOD_111393684
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
