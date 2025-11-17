Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA Adaptive Sports Camp 2025

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    JBSA Adaptive Sports Camp brought warriors together to Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, for 2 weeks of grit, skill, and pure heart. Athletes pushed limits, built confidence, and found strength in each other.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987277
    VIRIN: 251120-O-CD868-6462
    Filename: DOD_111393587
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA Adaptive Sports Camp 2025, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

