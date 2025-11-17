The Summerville Police Special Weapons and Tactics Department conducts bi-monthly firearms qualification training at Summerville, South Carolina, Nov. 5, 2025. SWAT training is crucial for officers to handle high-risk situations and ensures they are prepared for complex threats like hostage situations or active shooters. (Video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987264
|VIRIN:
|251107-F-CQ122-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111393254
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SUMMERVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWAT Training 2025, by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
