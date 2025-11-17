Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWAT Training 2025

    SUMMERVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    The Summerville Police Special Weapons and Tactics Department conducts bi-monthly firearms qualification training at Summerville, South Carolina, Nov. 5, 2025. SWAT training is crucial for officers to handle high-risk situations and ensures they are prepared for complex threats like hostage situations or active shooters. (Video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 15:18
    Location: SUMMERVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Swat
    Summerville
    Swat training
    Veterans
    police
    summerville swat

