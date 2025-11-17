Womack celebrates Physical Therapy Month 2025 by providing awareness to their PT program and information on how to enroll in PT.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 14:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987256
|VIRIN:
|251003-D-QZ892-9490
|Filename:
|DOD_111393039
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Physical Therapy Month 2025, by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.