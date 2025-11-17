Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First and Second Ladies of the United States Visit MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres, Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett and Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    First lady of the United States, Mrs. Melania Trump, and second lady, Mrs. Usha Vance, visit Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2025. Trump and Vance made their first visit to a military installation under the second Trump Administration to show appreciation for military families and those who serve this holiday season. During their visit they spent time with students creating holiday crafts and building care packages for deployed service members. The visit culminated with the two women addressing nearly 1,500 service members and their families at Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw, Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres, and Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett)

    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    FLOTUSCLNR25, USMCNews, Camp Lejeune, Lejeune High School, USMC, Military Families

