First and Second Ladies of the United States Visit MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River

First lady of the United States, Mrs. Melania Trump, and second lady, Mrs. Usha Vance, visit Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2025. Trump and Vance made their first visit to a military installation under the second Trump Administration to show appreciation for military families and those who serve this holiday season. During their visit they spent time with students creating holiday crafts and building care packages for deployed service members. The visit culminated with the two women addressing nearly 1,500 service members and their families at Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw, Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres, and Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett)