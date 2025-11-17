Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Eagle Globe and Anchor Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are presented their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 25, 2025. The Eagle, Globe and Anchor ceremony is the final event of the Crucible and represents the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 14:09
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Marines, EGA, Drill Instructor, Recruit, ERR

