U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing participated in Exercise Outlaw Shield at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 5, 2025. Outlaw Shield was a 96 hour exercise that gave 628th CES Airmen the opportunity to put their everyday skills to the test during realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)