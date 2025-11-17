U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing participated in Exercise Outlaw Shield at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 5, 2025. Outlaw Shield was a 96 hour exercise that gave 628th CES Airmen the opportunity to put their everyday skills to the test during realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987240
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-DF736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111392752
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise Outlaw Shield, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.