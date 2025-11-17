Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Outlaw Shield

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing participated in Exercise Outlaw Shield at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 5, 2025. Outlaw Shield was a 96 hour exercise that gave 628th CES Airmen the opportunity to put their everyday skills to the test during realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987240
    VIRIN: 251113-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111392752
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Outlaw Shield, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    outlaw shield

