Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Returning from NAS Pensacola facebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonlinkedin sharing buttonpinterest sharing buttonsharethis sharing button

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- B-Roll of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel leaving Naval Air Station Pensacola Nov. 14, 2025 after temporary relocation due to Hurricane Melissa. Interviews included from NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman and NS Guantanamo Bay Command Master Chief Kenneth Nixon. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987238
    VIRIN: 251114-N-PJ019-2134
    Filename: DOD_111392665
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Returning from NAS Pensacola facebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonlinkedin sharing buttonpinterest sharing buttonsharethis sharing button, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNRSE
    Naval Station Guanamo Bay
    CNIC
    Hurricane Melissa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download