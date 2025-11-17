PENSACOLA, Fla. -- B-Roll of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel leaving Naval Air Station Pensacola Nov. 14, 2025 after temporary relocation due to Hurricane Melissa. Interviews included from NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman and NS Guantanamo Bay Command Master Chief Kenneth Nixon. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987238
|VIRIN:
|251114-N-PJ019-2134
|Filename:
|DOD_111392665
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Returning from NAS Pensacola facebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonlinkedin sharing buttonpinterest sharing buttonsharethis sharing button, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.