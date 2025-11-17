U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mitchell Turner Jr. discusses his life as a civilian mariner, father and as a Marine in the Selected Marine Corps Reserve in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nov. 7, 2025. Turner is a rifleman squad leader with 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins, Cpl. Isaiah Smith, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 13:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987235
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-MO302-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111392526
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I am a Marine in the Reserve | Cpl. Mitchell Turner, by SSgt Scott Jenkins, LCpl Owen Long, Cpl Isaiah Smith and Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
