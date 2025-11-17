Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am a Marine in the Reserve | Cpl. Mitchell Turner

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins, Lance Cpl. Owen Long, Cpl. Isaiah Smith and Cpl. Kanoa Thomas

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mitchell Turner Jr. discusses his life as a civilian mariner, father and as a Marine in the Selected Marine Corps Reserve in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nov. 7, 2025. Turner is a rifleman squad leader with 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins, Cpl. Isaiah Smith, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 13:38
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am a Marine in the Reserve | Cpl. Mitchell Turner, by SSgt Scott Jenkins, LCpl Owen Long, Cpl Isaiah Smith and Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

