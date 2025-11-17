23d Combat Air Base Squadron sharpens core skills in Silver Flag training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron participate in exercise Silver Flag at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 10, 2025. The exercise allowed the Airmen from multiple career fields to hone hands-on skills in setting up and maintaining forward operating bases. The video is the first of the series about 23d CABS preparing for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)