23d Combat Air Base Squadron sharpens core skills in Silver Flag training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron participate in exercise Silver Flag at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 10, 2025. The exercise allowed the Airmen from multiple career fields to hone hands-on skills in setting up and maintaining forward operating bases. The video is the first of the series about 23d CABS preparing for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|11.14.2025
|11.20.2025 13:27
|Package
|987234
|251114-F-JS667-3001
|DOD_111392471
|00:02:01
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
