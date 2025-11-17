Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23d Combat Air Base Squadron sharpens core skills in Silver Flag training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron participate in exercise Silver Flag at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 10, 2025. The exercise allowed the Airmen from multiple career fields to hone hands-on skills in setting up and maintaining forward operating bases. The video is the first of the series about 23d CABS preparing for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 13:27
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Silver Flag
    23d Wing
    Moody AFB

