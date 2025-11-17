Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Returning from NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – After nearly three weeks at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola during late October’s Hurricane Melissa and the subsequent recovery phase of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay from the storm, non-mission essential personnel temporarily relocated to the air station are returning to Cuba Nov. 12 through 14.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 12:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987231
    VIRIN: 251114-N-PJ019-1995
    Filename: DOD_111392385
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNRSE
    CNIC
    GTMO
    Hurricane Melissa

