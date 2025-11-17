Sgt. Maj. Nevinger extends his appreciation in the conclusion of OCS III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the senior enlisted leader of I Marine Expeditionary Force, gives remarks to the Marines who participated during Operation Clean Sweep III at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2025. OCS III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)