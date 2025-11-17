Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Nevinger extends his appreciation in the conclusion of OCS III

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the senior enlisted leader of I Marine Expeditionary Force, gives remarks to the Marines who participated during Operation Clean Sweep III at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2025. OCS III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    operational readiness
    Barracks360Reset
    Barracks Maintenance
    Shared Ownership
    quality of life
    Operation Clean Sweep III

