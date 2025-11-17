video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The LED rabbit pacing system is a pacing device programmed to move in rhythm with the official Air Force high aerobic mulit-shuttle run audio. The LED rabbit is designed to help Airmen pace themselves during the HAMR while taking their physical fitness assessment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)