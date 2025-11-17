Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LED Rabbit pacing system

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The LED rabbit pacing system is a pacing device programmed to move in rhythm with the official Air Force high aerobic mulit-shuttle run audio. The LED rabbit is designed to help Airmen pace themselves during the HAMR while taking their physical fitness assessment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

