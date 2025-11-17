The LED rabbit pacing system is a pacing device programmed to move in rhythm with the official Air Force high aerobic mulit-shuttle run audio. The LED rabbit is designed to help Airmen pace themselves during the HAMR while taking their physical fitness assessment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 12:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987221
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-LX394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111392259
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
