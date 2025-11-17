Snipers from various countries navigate through the Iron Dawn exercise lane of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) European Best Sniper Team (EBST) Competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987215
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-EF519-3191
|Filename:
|DOD_111392093
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025 Day 3, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
