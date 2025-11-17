Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025 Day 3

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Snipers from various countries navigate through the Iron Dawn exercise lane of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) European Best Sniper Team (EBST) Competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987215
    VIRIN: 251120-A-EF519-3191
    Filename: DOD_111392093
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025 Day 3, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    EBST

