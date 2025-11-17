Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition Day 4

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 30th Medical Brigade and British soldiers participate in the 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition in the U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The training, with the Trauma F/X K9 Diesel Advanced Canine Medical Trainer, provides medics with realistic hands-on first-aid techniques. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Night Phonk by VibeDepot is licensed under a Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987200
    VIRIN: 251120-A-RM492-3702
    Filename: DOD_111391790
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

