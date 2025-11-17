30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition Day 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 30th Medical Brigade and British soldiers participate in the 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition in the U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The training, with the Trauma F/X K9 Diesel Advanced Canine Medical Trainer, provides medics with realistic hands-on first-aid techniques. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)



Night Phonk by VibeDepot is licensed under a Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.