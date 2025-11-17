Toxic Trip 25-Aircraft Mass Casualty B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Norwegian Royal Air Force airmen conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenario involving unexploded ordnance, followed by an aircraft mass casualty response during Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 25, 2025. During this scenario, NATO partners respond to a UXO, requiring CBRN and explosive ordnance disposal personnel to work through the response process. By training with CBRN threats, the U.S. Air Force and other partnering nations showcased and implemented defensive skills to provide a decisive and capable response when in contested real-world environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)