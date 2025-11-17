Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toxic Trip 25-Aircraft Mass Casualty B-Roll

    ORLAND, NORWAY

    09.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. and Norwegian Royal Air Force airmen conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenario involving unexploded ordnance, followed by an aircraft mass casualty response during Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 25, 2025. During this scenario, NATO partners respond to a UXO, requiring CBRN and explosive ordnance disposal personnel to work through the response process. By training with CBRN threats, the U.S. Air Force and other partnering nations showcased and implemented defensive skills to provide a decisive and capable response when in contested real-world environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Toxic Trip 25-Aircraft Mass Casualty B-Roll, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    partnerships
    AFE
    force integration
    USAFE
    CBRN & EOD response team

