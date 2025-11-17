Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airpower on Display at the Dubai Airshow 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The Dubai Airshow 2025 showcases U.S. aircraft, aircrews, and capabilities alongside global partners at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Nov. 17–21, 2025. The annual exposition highlights AFCENT’s commitment to regional cooperation and demonstrates the integrated airpower that supports long-term security and stability throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 07:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987187
    VIRIN: 251117-F-AO111-1001
    Filename: DOD_111391581
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: DUBAI, AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airpower on Display at the Dubai Airshow 2025, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Dubai Airshow
    CENTCOM
    DAS25
    Dubai Airshow 2025
    DAS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download