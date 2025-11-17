The Dubai Airshow 2025 showcases U.S. aircraft, aircrews, and capabilities alongside global partners at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Nov. 17–21, 2025. The annual exposition highlights AFCENT’s commitment to regional cooperation and demonstrates the integrated airpower that supports long-term security and stability throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 07:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987187
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-AO111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111391581
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Airpower on Display at the Dubai Airshow 2025, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.