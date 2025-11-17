Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-UAS T3 course DV day

    POLAND

    11.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army and Polish soldiers set up equipment in preparation and execution for a drone demonstration during a distinguished visitor/media day at Nowa Deba, Poland, Nov. 18, 2025. The distinguished visitor/media day was to showcase a counter-unmanned aerial system and its capabilities, and the skills learned in the Polish-hosted train-the-trainer course by the Polish, Romanian and U.S. students who came out to Lipa, Poland to learn the system. The training occurring at Lipa and Nowa Deba shows how allies like Poland and Romania are rapidly procuring and employing systems that are battle-tested in combat environments to strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. As the battlefield evolves, we are leveraging U.S. experience and NATO authorities to solve problems for the Alliance. The training occurring at Lipa shows how Allies like Poland and Romania are rapidly procuring and employing systems that are battle-tested in Ukraine to strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. This is the EFDL in action. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 08:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-UAS T3 course DV day, by SGT Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TiC
    StrongerTogether
    10thAADMC
    C-
    EFDL
    EasternSentry

