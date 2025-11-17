C-UAS T3 course DV day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and Polish soldiers set up equipment in preparation and execution for a drone demonstration during a distinguished visitor/media day at Nowa Deba, Poland, Nov. 18, 2025. The distinguished visitor/media day was to showcase a counter-unmanned aerial system and its capabilities, and the skills learned in the Polish-hosted train-the-trainer course by the Polish, Romanian and U.S. students who came out to Lipa, Poland to learn the system. The training occurring at Lipa and Nowa Deba shows how allies like Poland and Romania are rapidly procuring and employing systems that are battle-tested in combat environments to strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. As the battlefield evolves, we are leveraging U.S. experience and NATO authorities to solve problems for the Alliance. The training occurring at Lipa shows how Allies like Poland and Romania are rapidly procuring and employing systems that are battle-tested in Ukraine to strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. This is the EFDL in action. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)