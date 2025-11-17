C-UAS T3 course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll was created to show the launch and fight operations by the average Soldier during the Counter-Unmanned Aerial System train-the-trainer course near Lipa Poland, 04-17 Nov. 2025. As the battlefield evolves, we are leveraging U.S. experience and NATO authorities to solve problems for the Alliance. The training occurring at Lipa shows how Allies like Poland and Romania are rapidly procuring and employing systems that are battle-tested in Ukraine to strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. This is the EFDL in action. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs, Sgt. Luis Garcia) (Names and faces are blurred for security reasons.)