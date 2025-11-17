Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toxic Trip 25 Teaser

    ORLAND, NORWAY

    09.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Teaser video for Toxic Trip 25, a multinational partner exercise consisting of 14 NATO countries and other allied nations, with participants from aircrew flight equipment, explosive ordnance disposal and emergency management career fields at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 21-26, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 06:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987177
    VIRIN: 250929-F-TO537-1002
    Filename: DOD_111391531
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ORLAND, NO

    This work, Toxic Trip 25 Teaser, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    AFE
    force integration
    USAFE
    CBRN & EOD response team

