Toxic Trip 25 Teaser

Teaser video for Toxic Trip 25, a multinational partner exercise consisting of 14 NATO countries and other allied nations, with participants from aircrew flight equipment, explosive ordnance disposal and emergency management career fields at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 21-26, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 06:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987177
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-TO537-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111391531
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
