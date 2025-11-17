215th Military Police Detachment conducts joint patrol with German Military Police

U.S. Army Sgt. Abdiel Aponte, a Military Police Officer with the 215th Military Police Detachment, 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and a German Military Police Officer, initiate a traffic stop while conducting multinational joint patrol training, Nov. 18, 2025, on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Military Police units integrate with allied and partner nation forces through joint operations training scenarios that build trust, standardize procedures and strengthen collective security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
Music provided by: epicmusice via CapCut
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 08:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987175
|VIRIN:
|251118-A-QU182-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111391520
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
