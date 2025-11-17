Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    215th Military Police Detachment conducts joint patrol with German Military Police

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    11.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Abdiel Aponte, a Military Police Officer with the 215th Military Police Detachment, 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and a German Military Police Officer, initiate a traffic stop while conducting multinational joint patrol training, Nov. 18, 2025, on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Military Police units integrate with allied and partner nation forces through joint operations training scenarios that build trust, standardize procedures and strengthen collective security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    Music provided by: epicmusice via CapCut

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 08:03
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO

    215th Military Police Detachment
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    Victory Corps
    ItWillBeDone

