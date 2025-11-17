Toxic Trip 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Norwegian Royal Air Force hosted Toxic Trip 2025, a multinational partner exercise consisting of 14 NATO countries and other allied nations, with participants from aircrew flight equipment, explosive ordnance disposal and emergency management career fields, at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 21-26, 2025. TT25 was organized by NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defence Capability Development Group / Training and Exercise Panel, to better strengthen joint integration tactics and emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)