    Toxic Trip 25

    ORLAND, NORWAY

    09.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The Norwegian Royal Air Force hosted Toxic Trip 2025, a multinational partner exercise consisting of 14 NATO countries and other allied nations, with participants from aircrew flight equipment, explosive ordnance disposal and emergency management career fields, at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 21-26, 2025. TT25 was organized by NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defence Capability Development Group / Training and Exercise Panel, to better strengthen joint integration tactics and emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 06:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987169
    VIRIN: 250929-F-TO537-1001
    Filename: DOD_111391513
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: ORLAND, NO

    partnerships
    AFE
    readiness
    Joint intergration
    USAFE
    CBRN & EOD response team

