Toxic Trip 25

The Norwegian Royal Air Force hosted Toxic Trip 2025, a multinational partner exercise consisting of 14 NATO countries and other allied nations, with participants from aircrew flight equipment, explosive ordnance disposal and emergency management career fields, at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 21-26, 2025. TT25 was organized by NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defence Capability Development Group / Training and Exercise Panel, to better strengthen joint integration tactics and emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 06:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987169
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-TO537-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111391513
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
