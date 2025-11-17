Competition in the kitchen: SETAF-AF Army Navy spirit video

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) presents its “Go Army! Beat Navy” 2025 spirit video, with the theme: Competition in the kitchen.
Written by U.S. Army 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla
Video by Brian Andries
Army sister played by U.S. Army Capt. Angelique Lawson
Navy brother played by U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Sanchez
Army mother played by U.S. Army Col. Kelley Togiola
Navy father played by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski
[Music licensed through Envato Elements, “christmas bells & pizzicato logo” by musicstuffs]
