Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Competition in the kitchen: SETAF-AF Army Navy spirit video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    11.19.2025

    Video by Brian Andries and 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) presents its “Go Army! Beat Navy” 2025 spirit video, with the theme: Competition in the kitchen.

    Written by U.S. Army 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla
    Video by Brian Andries

    Army sister played by U.S. Army Capt. Angelique Lawson
    Navy brother played by U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Sanchez
    Army mother played by U.S. Army Col. Kelley Togiola
    Navy father played by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski

    [Music licensed through Envato Elements, “christmas bells & pizzicato logo” by musicstuffs]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 07:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987167
    VIRIN: 251120-O-JU826-3991
    Filename: DOD_111391506
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competition in the kitchen: SETAF-AF Army Navy spirit video, by Brian Andries and 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyNavy
    StrongerTogether
    United States Military Academy (West Point)
    SETAFAF
    Football
    ARMYNAVY2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download