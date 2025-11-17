18th Wing Mission Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video reel of 18th Wing members showcasing the mission of the Wing. Comprising more than 18,000 personnel, Kadena Air Base is the Air Force's largest combat wing and its job is to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific as PACAF's premiere air base with decisive airpower projection. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Amy Kelley