    18th Wing Mission Reel

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    A video reel of 18th Wing members showcasing the mission of the Wing. Comprising more than 18,000 personnel, Kadena Air Base is the Air Force's largest combat wing and its job is to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific as PACAF's premiere air base with decisive airpower projection. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Amy Kelley

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 04:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 987162
    VIRIN: 240429-F-LD348-1016
    Filename: DOD_111391357
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

