Toxic Trip 25-German Mass Casualty B-Roll

British and German military service members respond to a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenario involving a helicopter attack, followed by an aircraft mass casualty response during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 24, 2025. During this scenario, allied nations executed tactical combat casualty care during the response process. By training with CBRN threats, the U.S. Air Force and other partnering nations showcased and implemented defensive skills to provide a decisive and capable response in contested real-world environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
09.23.2025
11.20.2025
|B-Roll
|987160
|250924-F-TO537-1340
|DOD_111391343
|00:01:46
ORLAND, NO
|2
|2
