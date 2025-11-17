Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard continues to break records, offloading over $362 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    The crew of USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) offloads approximately 49,010 pounds of illicit narcotics worth more than $362 million at Port Everglades, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. This offload marks the most amount of cocaine seized by a single cutter during one patrol in Coast Guard history. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987107
    VIRIN: 251119-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_111390238
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cutter stone, operation pacific viper, coast guard, counter narcotics, drug offload, port everglades

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download